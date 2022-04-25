Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.00 on Monday, hitting $90.14. 2,077,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,639,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.56.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

