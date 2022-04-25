AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives $16.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,023,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,823,000 after purchasing an additional 287,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,521,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,638,000 after purchasing an additional 92,077 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,803,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after purchasing an additional 560,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,791,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,020,000 after purchasing an additional 57,279 shares during the period. 48.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGNC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.67. 14,816,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,378,748. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

