Aion (AION) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.65 Million

Aion (AION) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $43.06 million and $4.65 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,877.45 or 1.00106047 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00054725 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.25 or 0.00246646 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.19 or 0.00324310 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00154759 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00097863 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004414 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001288 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.