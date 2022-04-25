Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 2.0% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $28,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,086,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD traded down $8.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.92. 1,203,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,374. The stock has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.06.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.40.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

