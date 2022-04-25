Akash Network (AKT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $946,967.00

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $127.07 million and approximately $946,967.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00045012 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,873.72 or 0.07332344 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00045102 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

