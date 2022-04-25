Akroma (AKA) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Akroma (AKA) traded down 50.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Akroma has a market capitalization of $7,500.48 and approximately $23.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Akroma has traded down 50.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Akroma coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,867.71 or 0.07333132 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00084294 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

