Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Trading 6.5% Higher

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $12.63. 3,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 326,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Alkami Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,090,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,919,000 after purchasing an additional 438,037 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,254,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after acquiring an additional 361,300 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 1,475.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 790,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. 45.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

