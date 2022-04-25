Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.74. The company had a trading volume of 16,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,522. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average of $59.08.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,829,000 after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 317.8% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 15,981 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.