Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,927,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,424,000 after buying an additional 173,898 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,971,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,096,000 after buying an additional 563,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,774,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,630,000 after buying an additional 109,033 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,045,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,442,000 after buying an additional 90,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,710,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,606,000 after buying an additional 58,764 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNT stock traded down $1.35 on Monday, reaching $61.77. 14,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,522. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.08.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

