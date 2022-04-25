AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Sells $24,812.49 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) Director David Hallal sold 4,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $24,812.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,143,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,583,014.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Hallal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, David Hallal sold 40,481 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $305,631.55.

On Monday, January 24th, David Hallal sold 17,100 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $136,971.00.

Shares of ALVR opened at $4.52 on Monday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $26.41. The company has a market cap of $295.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05.

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). On average, equities analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALVR. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in AlloVir in the third quarter worth about $11,941,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,168,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,056,000 after acquiring an additional 354,993 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AlloVir in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,240,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,716,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 653.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 263,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 228,425 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALVR shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

