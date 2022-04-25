Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives $89.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.21.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of Alteryx stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $68.66. 559,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,261. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 0.67. Alteryx has a one year low of $49.67 and a one year high of $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing acquired 320,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.69 per share, with a total value of $17,533,668.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Alteryx by 798.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alteryx (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.