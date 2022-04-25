Ambrosus (AMB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.77 Million

Ambrosus (AMB) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $9.77 million and approximately $97,041.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

POA (POA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.

POA Network (POA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Umi Digital (UMI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UMI (UMI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ambrosus Coin Profile

Ambrosus is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,478,652 coins. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

