Ambrosus (AMB) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Ambrosus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $10.25 million and $95,659.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

POA (POA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.

POA Network (POA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Umi Digital (UMI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UMI (UMI) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,760,700 coins. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

