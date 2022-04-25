American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

NYSE AIG traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,581. The stock has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

