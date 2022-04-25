American Investment Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

American Investment Services Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.83. 253,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,706,713. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average is $82.70. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.10 and a 1-year high of $87.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.