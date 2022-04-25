American Investment Services Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,130 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 649.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 69,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 60,519 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.68. 4,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,939. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $30.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02.

