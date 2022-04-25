American Investment Services Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 13,594,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,978,000 after buying an additional 240,249 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,598,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,418 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,258,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,861,000 after purchasing an additional 114,332 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,452,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,986,000 after buying an additional 302,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,993,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 67,111 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,797. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.19.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

