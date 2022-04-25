American Investment Services Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 2.8% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 61,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.12. 1,089,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,058,043. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.23.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

