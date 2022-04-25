American Investment Services Inc. Invests $201,000 in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 230,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 35,864 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 473,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period.

PFFD stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 830,783 shares. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51.

