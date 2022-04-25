American Investment Services Inc. Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

American Investment Services Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,307. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.69 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.53.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.