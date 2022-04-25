American Investment Services Inc. Sells 1,276 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

American Investment Services Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $10,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1,411.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of VPU traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.16. The stock had a trading volume of 42,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,045. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $138.25 and a 12 month high of $167.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.10.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.