American Investment Services Inc. Sells 931 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

American Investment Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after buying an additional 1,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $78,604,000. Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,752,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,997,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.45. The company had a trading volume of 457,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,924. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $94.64 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.98.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.