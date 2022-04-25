Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $39.68

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.68 and last traded at $41.21, with a volume of 552779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 273.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

