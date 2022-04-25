AMF Tjanstepension AB Cuts Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 162,761 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.07% of Canadian National Railway worth $57,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $4.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.39. 849,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.32 and its 200 day moving average is $126.27. The firm has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.579 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.