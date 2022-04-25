AMF Tjanstepension AB Decreases Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,222 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 403,569 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $39,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,538 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203,008 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,325,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,354,000 after purchasing an additional 380,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,706,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,679,000 after purchasing an additional 279,270 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,142,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,641,000 after purchasing an additional 494,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $59.05 and a twelve month high of $74.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.54.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.66.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

