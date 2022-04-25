AMF Tjanstepension AB Grows Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 228.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 213,973 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 1.5% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.22% of Lam Research worth $221,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $670.90.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $6.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $463.13. 2,027,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $522.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $594.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.