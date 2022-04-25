AMF Tjanstepension AB Grows Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,959 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises about 1.1% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.13% of Prologis worth $160,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 30.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,519,000 after acquiring an additional 742,493 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,819,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,081,000 after acquiring an additional 476,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,541,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLD traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.73. 3,140,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,517. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.92.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

