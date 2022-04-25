AMF Tjanstepension AB Grows Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,255,000 after purchasing an additional 272,794 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 773.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after buying an additional 114,588 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 22,946.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 114,501 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 475.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,454,000 after buying an additional 54,855 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,412,000 after buying an additional 44,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TYL. Truist Financial began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.78.

Tyler Technologies stock traded down $11.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $385.40. 239,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,486. The business has a fifty day moving average of $422.78 and a 200 day moving average of $476.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.89 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.38 and a 12-month high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

