AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $13.28 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.07% of Burlington Stores worth $13,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,821,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,381,000 after purchasing an additional 96,675 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.60.

Burlington Stores stock traded down $8.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.15. 832,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.23 and a 200 day moving average of $244.39. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.15 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

