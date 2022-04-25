AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $171.60 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107,860 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 130,306 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.2% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $171,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.27. 19,472,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,632,338. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $118.15 and a 52 week high of $189.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.33 billion, a PE ratio of 70.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.04.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.