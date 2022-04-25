AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $21.08 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,976 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.06% of Welltower worth $21,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $916,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Welltower by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,573 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 1.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 373,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Welltower stock opened at $94.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.72, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

