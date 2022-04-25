AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $23.23 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,511 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.07% of Equity Residential worth $23,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Equity Residential by 1,231.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EQR opened at $91.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $70.98 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.62%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

