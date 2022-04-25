AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $24.29 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,000 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.05% of Trane Technologies worth $24,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,329,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,841,000 after purchasing an additional 144,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,484,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,351,000 after acquiring an additional 109,340 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,733 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,675,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,358,000 after acquiring an additional 132,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,274,000 after acquiring an additional 69,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT stock opened at $148.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.39 and its 200 day moving average is $173.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $142.53 and a 1-year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.44.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.