AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $5.62 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 747,652 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,988,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,317,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.00. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

