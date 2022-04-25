AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $51.86 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 713,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,729 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $51,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.31.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $62.25. 7,653,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,778,055. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $74.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.88. The company has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

