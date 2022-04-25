AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $74.39 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,449 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $74,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after acquiring an additional 597,615 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,094,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,091,000 after purchasing an additional 407,189 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 614,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,632,000 after purchasing an additional 302,755 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,221,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 298.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,625,000 after purchasing an additional 210,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,147. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.01. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.14.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.