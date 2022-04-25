AMF Tjanstepension AB Lowers Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 988,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 186,870 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $75,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,882,000 after buying an additional 39,049 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in TJX Companies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TJX Companies by 30.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,424,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,210,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.71.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

