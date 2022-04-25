AMF Tjanstepension AB Lowers Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,917 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,532 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $269.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.00. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.43.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $736,206.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,623 shares of company stock valued at $14,095,974 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

