AMF Tjanstepension AB Raises Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,279 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.10% of Genuine Parts worth $19,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.17.

NYSE GPC opened at $132.70 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.21 and a 200-day moving average of $131.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

