AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 11,209 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,209 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.07% of Sempra worth $28,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,150,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Sempra by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 336,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,559,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Sempra by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.44%.
In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Sempra (Get Rating)
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
