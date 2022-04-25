AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 11,209 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,209 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.07% of Sempra worth $28,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,150,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Sempra by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 336,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,559,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Sempra by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

SRE opened at $168.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.33. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28. The stock has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.44%.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sempra (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.