AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 11,622 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,622 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.05% of Teladoc Health worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 111.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 367.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 411 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDOC traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,716,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,897. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $192.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.31.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

