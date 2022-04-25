AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 122,736 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,736 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.08% of Hilton Worldwide worth $33,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 664.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,746,000 after acquiring an additional 149,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bernstein Bank downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.29.

HLT opened at $153.33 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.70 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 105.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.84.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,330,166.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,883,800. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

