AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 24,490 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,622,271 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 24,490 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 3.3% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.06% of NVIDIA worth $477,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $5,985,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,866 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA stock traded down $6.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.15. The stock had a trading volume of 62,357,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,528,780. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $134.59 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $568.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

