AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 280,226 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,352 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 280,226 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in HP were worth $19,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in HP by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in HP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

HP stock opened at $36.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.42. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.