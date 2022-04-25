AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 29,598 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,598 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.07% of Eversource Energy worth $22,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,591,000 after acquiring an additional 126,823 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,730,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,284,000 after buying an additional 58,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,695,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,234,000 after buying an additional 44,766 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

In other news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $156,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,515 shares of company stock valued at $734,010 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $92.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.45 and its 200 day moving average is $86.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

Eversource Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.