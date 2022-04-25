AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 33,395 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,395 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $38,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

NYSE:ITW opened at $203.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.25 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.