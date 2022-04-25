AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 66,466 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,466 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.06% of General Mills worth $25,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 9.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $72.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.01. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $73.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

