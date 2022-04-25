AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 94,571 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 94,571 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.9% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.05% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $132,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 19,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.33.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $19.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $561.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,919. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.72 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $219.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $565.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $598.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

