Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.84

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 3439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

