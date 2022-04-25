Analysts Anticipate Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to Announce -$0.57 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.43). Altimmune posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($2.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 2,200.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALT. B. Riley cut their target price on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.28.

Shares of ALT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,204. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $202.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Altimmune news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $662,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 620,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 271,855 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Altimmune by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

